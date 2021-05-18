Hulu Orders Chippendales Series ‘Immigrant’ With Kumail Nanjiani

Hulu is taking a look into the world of the Chippendales male dance troupe with its latest straight-to-series order.

The streaming service announced that it has ordered the eight-episode limited series Immigrant, from Robert Siegel (creator of Pam & Tommy, also coming to Hulu) and Kumail Nanjiani, who will star and executive produce.

Immigrant tells the true story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee (Nanjiani), the Indian-American entrepreneur who started Chippendales. It will take a look at the insane, darkly comedic, crime-ridden story behind the unique male revue that went on to become a cultural phenomenon.

Joining writer Siegel and Nanjiani as executive producers are Dylan Sellers and Emily V. Gordon and Rajiv Joseph and Mehar Sethi who will also write on the series. Immigrant is produced by 20th Television.

Nanjiani’s TV credits include Bless the Harts, Silicon Valley, Portlandia, Community, and Franklin & Bash. He can also be seen in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+.

Immigrant joins other upcoming Hulu projects including the aforementioned Pam & Tommy, Nine Perfect Strangers, Only Murders in the Building, The Dropout, and How I Met Your Father (a sequel to How I Met Your Mother). First looks at Pam & Tommy (via photos of Lily James and Sebastian Stan) as well as new photos and trailers for Nine Perfect Strangers and Only Murders in the Building have been released. They join the streaming service’s current slate that includes The Handmaid’s Tale, The Act, and Ramy.