Hulu Unveils First Looks at ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ & ‘Only Murders in the Building’ (VIDEO)

Hulu is giving viewers their first look at two highly-anticipated series with new trailers and premiere dates for Nine Perfect Strangers and Only Murders in the Building.

Kicking off with weekly installments beginning Wednesday, August 18, Nine Perfect Strangers is based on the best-selling book by Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty. The series centers around a boutique health-and-wellness resort promising its guests healing and transformation.

When nine city folks visit with the hopes of finding a path for a better way of living, they’ll encounter Masha (Nicole Kidman), the resort’s director who will help guide them. However, these strangers have no idea what’s about to hit them. Along with Kidman, Nine Perfect Strangers stars Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, Samara Weaving, Melvin Gregg, Asher Keddie, Grace Van Patten, Tiffany Boone, and Manny Jacinto.

The series hails from David E. Kelley, Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories, Nicole Kidman’s Blossom Films, and Endeavor Content.

In Dan Fogelman, Steve Martin, and John Hoffman’s brainchild, Only Murders in the Building, a comedic murder mystery ensues. The show premiering Tuesday, August 31, follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and find themselves wrapped up in one.

The action kicks off when a grisly murder occurs in their Upper West Side apartment building, forcing the unusual trio together to try and solve the crime. Recording a podcast of their own to document the case, the strangers will uncover deep-hidden mysteries ranging years back at their building. Along with the outrageous lies they’ll tell each other, the unofficial investigators will discover the killer might live among them. Joining Martin, Short, and Gomez are Aaron Dominguez and Amy Ryan.

Check out the trailers below, and stay tuned for these new series.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Nine Perfect Strangers, Series Premiere, Wednesday, August 18, Hulu

Only Murders in the Building, Series Premiere, Tuesday, August 31, Hulu