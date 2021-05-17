‘The Voice’ Top 9: Watch 8 Must-See Moments From the Live Show (VIDEO)
The Voice is just days away from crowning a Season 20 winner, but in the meantime, the Top 9 competitors are vying for a spot in the next round.
In an evening filled with performances, competitors from the teams of coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Nick Jonas, and Blake Shelton took to the stage to impress viewers across America. Their fate lays in the viewer’s hands as their vote will determine who will move on.
Kicking off the live performances in this semi-finals round was Team Legend’s Victor Solomon, followed by his fellow Top 9 performers. Along with featuring this year’s hopefuls, the evening also made way for a special performance from former contestant Ian Flanigan.
The past Team Blake member was joined by his former coach to sing his latest single “Grow Up.” In addition to solo performances from Victor Solomon, Cam Anthony, Rachel Mac, Kenzie Wheeler, Jordan Matthew Young, Dana Monique, Pia Renee, Gihanna Zoë, and Corey Ward, the episode also included three trio performances.
Stay tuned to see which performers will move onto the finals, until then, watch some of the evening’s must-see performances, below.
Team Blake’s Jordan Matthew Young performs John Conlee’s “Rose Colored Glasses”
Cam Anthony, Corey Ward & Kenzie Wheeler perform Elvin Bishop’s “Fooled Around and Fell in Love”
Get ready for an epic performance from @_coreyward_, @KenzieWheeler, & @CamAnthony! 💥 #VoiceTop9 pic.twitter.com/b6fFrlvQSk
— The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 18, 2021
Team Nick’s Rachel Mac performs Christina Perri’s “Human”
.@itsrachelmac sings this @christinaperri song with such incredible emotion. ❤️ #TeamNick #VoiceTop9 pic.twitter.com/nRN5uWhfZz
— The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 18, 2021
Pia Renee, Dana Monique & Victor Solomon perform Earth, Wind & Fire’s “Shining Star”
It’s time for a trio with @THEDANAMONIQUE, @iampiarenee, & @victorsolo_43! 🌟 #VoiceTop9 pic.twitter.com/wk4wxo7AWF
— The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 18, 2021
Team Kelly’s Gihanna Zoë sings Christina Aguilera’s “Reflection”
.@gihannazoe singing “Reflection” will have you saying “OMG.” 🙌 #TeamKelly #VoiceTop9 pic.twitter.com/XZOYOMdBQs
— The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 18, 2021
Rachel Mac, Gihanna & Jordan Matthew Young perform Fleetwood Mac’s “Go Your Own Way”
.@gihannazoe, @jmyoungmusic, & @itsrachelmac absolutely slay the stage together. 👏 #VoiceTop9 pic.twitter.com/9Kk24oZF5R
— The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 18, 2021
Team Blake’s Cam Anthony performs Boyz II Men’s “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday”
.@CamAnthony was born to perform. 🤩 #TeamBlake #VoiceTop9 pic.twitter.com/2BFzpBggJr
— The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 18, 2021
Team Kelly’s Kenzie Wheeler sings George Jones’ “He Stopped Loving Her Today”
.@KenzieWheeler's voice is country perfection tonight. ✨ #TeamKelly #VoiceTop9 pic.twitter.com/T2aVWi0kZi
— The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 18, 2021
