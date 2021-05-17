‘The Voice’ Top 9: Watch 8 Must-See Moments From the Live Show (VIDEO)

The Voice is just days away from crowning a Season 20 winner, but in the meantime, the Top 9 competitors are vying for a spot in the next round.

In an evening filled with performances, competitors from the teams of coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Nick Jonas, and Blake Shelton took to the stage to impress viewers across America. Their fate lays in the viewer’s hands as their vote will determine who will move on.

Kicking off the live performances in this semi-finals round was Team Legend’s Victor Solomon, followed by his fellow Top 9 performers. Along with featuring this year’s hopefuls, the evening also made way for a special performance from former contestant Ian Flanigan.

The past Team Blake member was joined by his former coach to sing his latest single “Grow Up.” In addition to solo performances from Victor Solomon, Cam Anthony, Rachel Mac, Kenzie Wheeler, Jordan Matthew Young, Dana Monique, Pia Renee, Gihanna Zoë, and Corey Ward, the episode also included three trio performances.

Stay tuned to see which performers will move onto the finals, until then, watch some of the evening’s must-see performances, below.

Team Blake’s Jordan Matthew Young performs John Conlee’s “Rose Colored Glasses”

Cam Anthony, Corey Ward & Kenzie Wheeler perform Elvin Bishop’s “Fooled Around and Fell in Love”

Team Nick’s Rachel Mac performs Christina Perri’s “Human”

Pia Renee, Dana Monique & Victor Solomon perform Earth, Wind & Fire’s “Shining Star”

Team Kelly’s Gihanna Zoë sings Christina Aguilera’s “Reflection”

Rachel Mac, Gihanna & Jordan Matthew Young perform Fleetwood Mac’s “Go Your Own Way”

Team Blake’s Cam Anthony performs Boyz II Men’s “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday”

Team Kelly’s Kenzie Wheeler sings George Jones’ “He Stopped Loving Her Today”

The Voice, Season 20, Mondays and Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC