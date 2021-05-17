Watch the Trailers for Fox’s New 2021 Series: ‘The Big Leap,’ ‘Pivoting’ & More (VIDEO)

In addition to several returning favorites, Fox’s 2021-2022 season will feature quite a few new offerings, including four dramas and two comedies.

The network has released first looks at two of its upcoming dramas (The Big Leap and The Cleaning Lady) and its new comedies (Welcome to Flatch and Pivoting). Scroll down to watch the trailers and find out more.

The Big Leap (Fall 2021)

The Big Leap follows a group of diverse, down-on-their-luck characters trying to change their lives by participating in a reality ballet dancing show that builds to a live production of Swan Lake. It stars Scott Foley, Teri Polo, Piper Perabo, Simone Recasner, Ser’Darius Blain, Jon Rudnitsky, Raymond Cham Jr., Mallory Jansen, Kevin Daniels, and Anna Grace Barlow.

Watch the trailer below to get to know those trying out for the dance show (and what brings them there), those behind it, and more.

The Big Leap comes from creator/executive producer Liz Heldens, director/executive producer Jason Winer, and executive producer Sue Naegle.

The Cleaning Lady (Midseason)

The thrilling character drama The Cleaning Lady follows a whip-smart Cambodian doctor who comes to the U.S. seeking medical treatment to save her son. The system fails, however, forcing her into hiding. She fights back by becoming a cleaning lady for organized crime and using her cunning and intelligence to forge her own path in the criminal underworld. It stars Elodie Yung, Adan Canto, Martha Millan, and Valentino and Sebastien LaSalle.

See what the doctor can do in an emergency and what happens after her son is turned away from the care he needs in the video below.

The Cleaning Lady comes from executive producer/writer Miranda Kwok, executive producer/showrunner Melissa Carter, executive producer/director Michael Offer, and executive producers Shay Mitchell, Rose Marie Vega, and Paola Suarez.

Welcome to Flatch (Midseason)

The half-hour comedy Welcome to Flatch is inspired by the BAFTA-winning BBC format This Country and follows a documentary crew exploring the lives of the residents of a small American town, Flatch, made up of many eccentric personalities. You might want to visit and stay there if there was a decent motel. The series stars Chelsea Holmes, Sam Straley, Seann William Scott, Aya Cash, Taylor Ortega, Krystal Smith, and Justin Linville.

Get to know the small town of Flatch in the trailer below.

Welcome to Flatch is written and executive-produced by Jenny Bicks and directed and executive-produced by Paul Feig.

Pivoting (Midseason)

In the single-camera comedy Pivoting, set in a small, middle-class town in Long Island, NY, three women, who are close-knit childhood friends, cope with the death of the fourth member of their group. They must face the reality that life is short, forcing them to pivot, via a series of impulsive, ill-advised, and self-indulgent decisions. Those changes strengthen their bond and prove it’s never too late to screw up your life in the pursuit of happiness. It stars Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin, Maggie Q, Tommy Dewey, JT Neal, and Marcello Reyes.

Watch the trailer to see which member of the friend group another thought would go first and the changes the three women make.

Pivoting is written and executive-produced by Liz Astrof.