‘Langdon’ Moves to Peacock With Series Order

NBCUniversal has faith in Robert Langdon.

NBC originally picked up the pilot for Langdon last year, and it has now received a series pickup and is moving over to the streaming service Peacock. The thriller, Dan Brown’s Langdon, is based on the author’s international bestselling novel The Lost Symbol.

The series follows Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon’s (Ashley Zukerman, in the role played by Tom Hanks in the movies The Da Vinci Code, Angels & Demons, and Inferno) early adventures as he must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor and thwart a global conspiracy. It also stars Valorie Curry, Sumalee Montano, Rick Gonzalez, Eddie Izzard, and Beau Knapp.

“The team was blown away by this pilot and its enormous potential to become a big, binge-worthy hit, and our new structure enables us to move it to Peacock and give it every opportunity to make that happen,” Susan Rovner, Chairman, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement. “Our ability to pick up a great show is no longer limited by the confines of a network schedule, giving us the freedom to say ‘yes’ to shows we love and then find them the perfect home across our portfolio.”

“We’ve all wanted to make The Lost Symbol for some time now,” Brown added. “Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie have written a phenomenally captivating script, and the casting and performances are pitch perfect.”

Joining Brown and writers Dworkin and Beattie as executive producers are Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Samie Kim Falvey and Anna Culp. The series is produced by CBS Studios, Imagine Television Studios and Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group).

Dan Brown’s Langdon, TBA, Peacock