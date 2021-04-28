‘The Big Leap’ Starring Scott Foley & Piper Perabo Ordered to Series at Fox

Fox is planning for the 2021-2022 season, and its lineup will include The Big Leap.

The one-hour dramedy about a reality dance show has been ordered to series. It stars Scott Foley as Nick Blackburn, Simone Recasner as Gabby Lewis, Ser’Darius Blain as Reggie Sadler, Jon Rudnitsky as Mike Devries, Raymond Cham Jr. as Justin Reyes, Mallory Jansen as Monica Sullivan, and Kevin Daniels as Wayne Fontaine, with Piper Perabo as Paula Clark and Teri Polo as Julia Perkins. Check out a photo of the cast above. (Also pictured are guest stars Karen Rodriguez, Adam Kaplan, Anna Grace Barlow, and Donnetta Jackson.)

The Big Leap, inspired by a U.K. reality format, follows a group of diverse, down-on-their-luck characters trying to change their lives by participating in a potentially life-ruining reality dance show that leads up to a live production of Swan Lake. These underdogs make up for what they lack in dance training with their edge, wit, and desire to reimagine the iconic story to fit their own mold. It’s described as “a modern tale about second chances and chasing your dreams and taking back what’s yours.” The show-within-a-show will take viewers on a journey of self-acceptance, body positivity, and empowerment at any age.

Writer Liz Heldens executive produces with director Jason Winer and Sue Naegle. Winer has directed 16 comedy pilots for 20th Television (which produces The Big Leap with FOX Entertainment), including Modern Family‘s. This will be his first drama pilot.

The series order for The Big Leap comes after Fox has already renewed Bob’s Burgers, Duncanville, Family Guy, The Great North, and The Simpsons for the 2021-2022 season.