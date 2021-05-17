Sneak Peek: Is the ‘Debris’ Taking on a Life of Its Own? (VIDEO)

One of us. One of us.

After a season of relatively hopeful messaging regarding the general impact of the titular space refuse, things are about to get downright ominous on this week’s Debris. Entitled “A Message from Ground Control,” the hour opens with a staffer, deep inside the Orbital warehouse, making the regrettable discovery that a piece of debris seems to be, well, active.

Like something out of the final scene in Raiders of the Lost Ark, the moment reveals that Orbital—the coalition created by the United States government and the UK—has attained a massive stockpile of collected particles from the doomed spacecraft, all locked in the white cases and seemingly secure. Until now. Whatever triggers the debris, it definitely has something to do with the partial reconstruction of the ship that Maddox (Norbert Leo Butz) and his team have been working on since the pilot.

In TV Insider’s exclusive clip from the episode (above), agents Bryan Beneventi (Jonathan Tucker) and Finola Jones (Riann Steele) are dispatched to slip into those eerie red protective suits and explore the warehouse, where what appears to be hive-minded or zombified Orbital workers are all milling about, doing the debris’ bidding.

So, is this a case of the debris choosing people, as Finola told Bryan last week after a piece singled him out to re-examine his past in Afghanistan, or is the show literally building to a season finale that will explain what this ship really was and who was aboard it?

Debris, Mondays, 10/9c, NBC