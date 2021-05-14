‘Bridgerton’ Spinoff Based on a Young Queen Charlotte in the Works at Netflix

It’s exciting news for Bridgerton fans as not only is the popular period drama renewed for three new seasons but Netflix and Shondaland today announced plans for a spinoff series based on Queen Charlotte.

The all-new limited series will explore the origins of Queen Charlotte, the reimagined and beloved character who captivated audiences in Bridgerton‘s first season. While the show will mostly focus on the rise of the young queen and her love life, there will also be stories revolving around young Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury.

Bridgerton producer Shonda Rhimes will write the series and serve as executive producer alongside Betsy Beers and Tom Verica. Further details, including an official title, will be revealed at a later date.

“Many viewers had never known the story of Queen Charlotte before Bridgerton brought her to the world, and I’m thrilled this new series will further expand her story and the world of Bridgerton,” said Netflix head of global TV Bela Bajaria.

She continued: “Shonda and her team are thoughtfully building out the Bridgerton universe so they can keep delivering for the fans with the same quality and style they love. And by planning and prepping all the upcoming seasons now, we also hope to keep up a pace that will keep even the most insatiable viewers totally fulfilled.”

Alongside the news of the Queen Charlotte spinoff series, Netflix and Shondaland also revealed that Jess Brownell will take over as Bridgerton showrunner for seasons 3 and 4. Brownwell worked as an executive story editor on the first two seasons and will take the reigns from Bridgerton creator/executive producer Chris Van Dusen following the second season, which is currently filming in the U.K.

“As we continue to expand the world of Bridgerton, we now have the opportunity to devote even more of the Shondaland fold to the Bridgerton-verse,” said Rhimes. “We’ve worked with Jess Brownell for over a decade and have long wanted to find the right project to place in her hands. When it came time to pass the baton, I knew this unique voice was vital to the future of the show.”

Speaking on her new role, Brownell stated, “It’s been incredibly rewarding working alongside Shonda, Betsy, and Chris Van Dusen on the first two seasons of Bridgerton. And now, as these beloved characters are entrusted to me, I cannot wait to lend my unique vision to the next two seasons.”