‘Bridgerton’ Rounds Out the Sharma Family as More Stars Join the Cast for Season 2

Bridgerton fans may still be mourning the loss of Regé-Jean Page as the Duke of Hastings in Season 2 of Shondaland’s Netflix hit, but the streamer isn’t wasting any time getting to work as four new stars were added to the roster.

Joining the Regency Era drama for its next chapter are Charithra Chandran, Shelley Conn, Calam Lynch, and Rupert Young. The news was announced in a tweet shared by Netflix’s account, also retweeted by Bridgerton‘s profile, which teased, “Dear Readers, it seems we have a few new faces in the Ton. Do try your best to welcome them generously. I know I certainly will…”

They join previously announced star Simone Ashley who will portray Kate Sharma, the show’s iteration of Julia Quinn’s original character Kate Sheffield. As teased in the tweet, above, Chandran and Conn have been cast as Kate’s sister and mother, Edwina Sharma and Mary Sharma.

Taught by older sister Kate, Edwina enters the series as a promising debutante who is well-mannered and at times naive, but she knows that above all else, she wants a true love match. Meanwhile, upon her family’s return to London, Mary struggles to escape the marriage-related scandal that once embroiled her.

Lynch’s Theo Sharpe is a printer’s assistant who is more than just a hard worker, but also an intellectual who stands by his convictions for what’s right and just. As for Young’s character Jack, he was created for the series and remains shrouded in mystery apart from the fact that he has ties to one of the show’s most notable families.

As previously revealed, Season 2 will shift focus from Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Hastings (Jean-Page) to her brother Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) who finds a match in Kate.

