What to Expect From ‘Bridgerton’ Seasons 3 and 4, According to the Books

It’s surely a delight forBridgerton fans to know the Netflix’s Shondaland hit will return for not only Season 2 but also Seasons 3 and 4.

The news of the show’s long-term pickup comes shortly after the Season 2 renewal earlier this year. And while casting announcements for its sophomore outing continues, we can’t help but wonder about what lays ahead for the pulsating period drama.

As previously revealed, Season 2 of the Regency-era series will shift focus from Season 1’s leading couple Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page), to Daphne’s brother Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), a variation on Kate Sheffield from Julia Quinn’s books.

That’s where our curiosity of Season 3 and 4’s storylines are peaked, as we know Season 1 chronicled the events seen in Quinn’s first Bridgerton book The Duke & I, meanwhile Season 2 will follow the stories depicted in The Viscount Who Loved Me.

If Seasons 3 and 4 follow a similar pattern, they’d capture the tales spun in Quinn’s corresponding novels, An Offer From A Gentleman and Romancing Mister Bridgerton. The first follows the courtship of the second-eldest Bridgerton sibling, Benedict (Luke Thompson), and a character named Sophie Beckett.

Whether the show will follow the exact story or character names remains unclear, but based on Quinn’s book, Sophie is the daughter of an earl who meets Benedict at Lady Bridgerton’s masquerade ball. An instant attraction will form, but as with any drama, obstacles will surely arise.

As for Season 4, Romancing Bridgerton follows the story of existing characters Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). Anyone that tuned into the first season knows that Penelope’s secretly in love with Colin, but could his dislike for Lady Whistledown — Penelope’s secret penname — put a pin in their potential romance? It’s definitely a possibility, should the show choose to follow Quinn’s books.

If anything, the renewal of Bridgerton also leaves the door open even longer for Regé-Jean Page to return, after fans learned he would not be part of Season 2. With the Bridgerton family kicking around London, we’d imagine anything is possible.

Stay tuned for additional details as Bridgerton‘s future seasons take shape, and relive every drama-filled moment from Season 1 on Netflix now.

Bridgerton, Season 1, Streaming now, Netflix