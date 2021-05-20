Why You Shouldn’t Expect Danny & Baez to Be the Next ‘Blue Bloods’ Romance

Will Detective Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) follow in his younger brother Jamie’s (Will Estes) footsteps and become romantically entangled with his partner? Unfortunately, for anyone rooting to see Danny (eventually) moving on following his wife Linda’s (Amy Carlson) passing with his partner, Detective Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez), it doesn’t sound like it’s going to happen.

“We recognize it and certainly the actors like each other, in front of the camera and between setups,” showrunner Kevin Wade tells TV Insider of the connection between the characters. “I’m gonna use Sam and Diane from Cheers and really age myself here, but once it happens, there’s nowhere to go. There really aren’t stories in happy couples and there are definitely not stories in police detectives on the job having a personal relationship with their partner.”

That debate came up at the same family dinner Jamie surprised his family by announcing his and his partner Eddie Janko’s (Vanessa Ray) engagement. Jamie has since been promoted to sergeant; while he and Eddie do occasionally work together, they are no longer partners.

That’s where another issue comes into play for a potential romance between Danny and Baez. “It would get a little bit to me into the weeds unless we found them other partners,” Wade continues, “but we have so little real estate as the show grows, as we bring in a guy like Will Hochman playing Joe Hill, as we play Whoopi [Goldberg] or Dylan Walsh as the mayor. It’s 43 minutes and we have to keep an eye on what we have room for.”

But hey, we know how important Baez is to Danny. She did, after all, get the very rare invitation to family dinner in Season 11.

Blue Bloods, Season 12, Fall 2021, CBS