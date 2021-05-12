‘This Is Us’ to End With Season 6 at NBC

This Is Us is preparing to bid the Pearsons farewell after six seasons at NBC.

The fan-favorite drama reportedly plans to wrap following its upcoming Season 6, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series from creator Dan Fogelman debuted in 2016 and earned an unprecedented three-season pickup following its third season in 2019, carrying the show through to its sixth. While this news may be saddening for viewers, it’s not altogether surprising.

For years Fogelman has said that there’s a clear arc for the Pearson family and considering all of the show’s vague flash-forward throughlines, the structure work is there.

In 2020 ahead of Season 5’s premiere, the creator was asked during a press conference if Season 6 would be the show’s last and Fogelman’s answer hinted that it was the case. “I drop through the floor if I talk about it too literally,” he joked, but added, “I think that my plan has not changed.”

This Is Us tells the story of the Pearsons throughout various points in time with a primary focus on The Big 3, Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz), and Randall (Sterling K. Brown), the children of Pearson family patriarch Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and matriarch Rebecca (Mandy Moore).

Fellow stars of this large ensemble series include Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan, and Caitlin Thompson, among many others. Fogelman serves as the series showrunner alongside Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger.

NBC has yet to confirm the news at this time. Stay tuned for updates as Season 5 continues.

This Is Us, Tuesdays, 9/8c, NBC