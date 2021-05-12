Getting ‘Clipped,’ Jackie in ‘Jeopardy’ on ‘The Conners,’ ‘Oxygen’ and ‘Upshaws’ on Netflix
A reality-competition series about topiary design? Why not. Jackie finally gets her shot at Jeopardy! glory on The Conners. Netflix premieres a new family comedy and a claustrophobic French thriller.
Clipped
Just when you thought you’d seen every variation of the skill-based reality competition, it’s time to hedge your bets and jump into the world of topiary design. Ugly Betty’s Michael Urie hosts a six-episode competition series, with gardening icon Martha Stewart as lead judge, in which contestants create amazing sculptures out of shrubbery, plants and flowers. Whoever comes out smelling most like a rose will win $50,000.
The Conners
It’s a dream come true for Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) when she finally achieves her goal of appearing on Jeopardy! (Aaron Rodgers, a recent and popular guest host, plays himself.) Good luck would be something new for this family, so we’re rooting for her to make it a true Daily Double. Back home in Lanford, Darlene (Sara Gilbert) makes a decision about going to Hawaii—I highly recommend it—which precipitates a blowup with Ben’s mother Barb (Candice Bergen).
The Conners where to stream
Oxygen
Claustrophobic panic is a universal fear, so we should all be able to relate to this French thriller. Mélanie Laurent stars as a woman who awakens in a cryogenic pod with no memory of who she is or why she’s there. As the title suggests, her oxygen is running out, and she needs to figure a way out quickly before her mind shuts down altogether.
The Upshaws
Reminding us how the prolific streamer plays in all lanes, from cutting edge to mainstream, this traditional sitcom stars Mike Epps as Bennie Upshaw, the patriarch of an Indianapolis working-class family. Bennie’s a mechanic who’d like to keep his messy household humming smoothly, including wife Regina (Kim Fields), two daughters and two sons—one fathered with another woman—and a snarky sister-in-law (Wanda Sykes) keeping him on his toes.
Inside Wednesday TV:
- Chicago Med (8/7c): On an all-new night of Windy City procedurals, the docs keep an eye on the third-year med students starting their rotation in the ED. Chicago Fire (9/8c) deals with a blaze that consumes a pet-food factory, and Chicago P.D. (10/9c) investigates a series of violent home-invasion burglaries.
- Married at First Sight (8/7c, Lifetime): In the season finale, it’s decision day for five Atlanta couples.
- More from the guilty-pleasure reality cellar: MTV’s Siesta Key (8/7c) returns for a fourth season without its most controversial headliner, Alex Kompothecras. Followed by the premiere of The Hills: New Beginnings (9/8c), reuniting many of the self-absorbed Hollywood fame wannabes.
- Home Economics (ABC, 8:30/7:30c): No wonder Connor (Jimmy Tatro) is so broken up about his divorce. When he throws a party for his ex in an attempt to prove that he’s OK with the split, she’s played by Justine Lupe, the scene-stealer from Succession and Mr. Mercedes. Yes, dude, she was a catch.
- Fighting for Fertility (9/8c, PBS, check local listings at pbs.org): Nova explores the scientific and emotional issues regarding the sensitive subject of infertility, with a focus on new treatments and options as well as a broad view of the disparities facing the LGBTQ community and their desire for biological offspring.
- Nancy Drew (9/8c, The CW): Potential spinoff alert: Nancy (Kennedy McMann) makes the acquaintance of billionaire inventor Tom Swift (Tian Richards) when he asks for the sleuth’s help on a creepy case of his own.
- Full Frontal Wants to Take Your Guns (10:30/9:30c, TBS): Just kidding. Sort of. In a special edition of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, the host doubles down on one of her key issues: the rise of gun violence and the inability of politicians to do anything to make the country safer.