Emily Blunt to Star in New Amazon Studios Western Drama ‘The English’

Emily Blunt is riding into the wild, wild west for a new drama series from Amazon Studios and the BBC.

The English, written and directed by Golden Globe winner Hugo Blick, is set in the mid-American landscape in the year 1890. The story follows Blunt’s character, Cornelia Locke, an Englishwoman who arrives in the foreboding and dangerous terrain of the West on a path of revenge against the man she blames for her son’s death.

Chaske Spencer, best known for his roles in the Twilight movies and the TV drama Banshee, stars as Eli Whipp, an ex-cavalry scout and member of the Pawnee Nation by birth. Whipp joins forces with Cornelia after discovering a shared history that they must work together to defeat if either of them hopes to survive.

“The chance to make a Western with Emily Blunt and the cast is so delicious I’m still wondering if it’s one of those weird dreams we were all having during lockdown,” said Blick. “If not, a thrilling, romantic, epic horse-opera is heading to your screen sometime next year, and I couldn’t be more excited.”

The series, which is produced by Drama Republic and currently filming in Spain, will air on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S. and Canada.

“Hugo Blick has created a compelling, modern love story set against the epic landscape of a Western,” said Drama Republic CEO, Greg Brenman. “The English is a true adventure that will tell us as much about the times we live in today as the period in which it is set.”

The cast also includes Rafe Spall, Tom Hughes, Stephen Rea, Valerie Pachner, Toby Jones, Ciarán Hinds, Malcolm Storry, Steve Wall, Nichola McAuliffe, Sule Rimi and Cristian Solimeno.