What’s Coming to Amazon in May 2021

Amazon is bringing subscribers plenty of good fare to binge on this May as the streamer unveils its upcoming additions for the month.

Along with a slew of movies, the library will welcome three new series including the highly-anticipated Barry Jenkins-directed drama The Underground Railroad. Other original series to look forward to are Panic and the limited series Solos which boasts an impressive star-studded cast comprised of Anne Hathaway, Morgan Freeman, Anthony Mackie, Constance Wu, Helen Mirren, Uzo Aduba, and more.

Below, see the full roundup of shows and films making their way to Amazon Prime Video this May.

Available for Streaming on Prime Video:

May 1

Alien: Resurrection (1997)

Alien 3 (1992)

Aliens (1986)

Almost Famous (2000)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Betrayed (1988)

Bound (1996)

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)

Dinosaur 13 (2014)

Fascination (2004)

Flight (2012)

Flightplan (2005)

Georgia Rule (2018)

Green Zone (2010)

Gunsight Ridge (1957)

Hidalgo (2004)

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

Jumping The Broom (2011)

Knowing (2009)

Leatherheads (2008)

Nanny Mcphee (2006)

Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)

One Fine Day (1996)

Priest (2011)

Reign Of Fire (2002)

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

Resident Evil (2002)

Rio (2011)

Sahara (1983)

Scent Of A Woman (1992)

See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989)

Shattered (1991)

The Age of Adaline (2015)

The Dalton Girls (1957)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

The French Connection (1971)

The Green Hornet (2011)

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013)

The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)

The Ladykillers (2004)

The Men Who Stare At Goats (2009)

The Outsider (1980)

The Secret Life Of Bees (2008)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

The Sweetest Thing (2002)

The Towering Inferno (1974)

Two For The Money (2005)

Unbreakable (2000)

Vantage Point (2008)

May 5

Skyfall (2012)

May 7

*The Boy From Medellín – Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Breach (2020)

May 9

Robot & Frank (2012)

May 13

Saint Maud (2020)

May 14

*The Underground Railroad – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

May 19

Red Dawn (2012)

Trumbo (2015)

May 21

*P!nk: All I Know So Far – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Series

*Solos – Amazon Original Series: Limited Series

May 28

*Panic – Amazon Original Series: Season 1