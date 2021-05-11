‘Prodigal Son’ Canceled After 2 Seasons: Cast and Crew React

Martin Holmes
Comments
Tom Payne in Prodigal Son Season 2
Phil Caruso/FOX

Cast and crew members on Prodigal Son have been reacting to the news that the show has been axed by Fox and won’t be returning for a third season.

Ratings have seen a dip in season 2, averaging just over 2 million viewers weekly and 0.4 demo rating, down 38% and 45% from the first season.

This ranks Prodigal Son fourth among Fox’s six original dramas that have aired this TV season. The only shows it ranked better than are Filthy Rich and NEXT, both of which have already been cancelled.

'Prodigal Son': Christian Borle on a Major Change to That Pivotal Pete SceneSee Also

'Prodigal Son': Christian Borle on a Major Change to That Pivotal Pete Scene

Borle also discusses working with Michael Sheen, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and live rats.

The series revolves around Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne), a troubled former FBI profiler who now works for the NYPD, and his serial killer father, Martin Whitly (Michael Sheen), who is known as “The Surgeon.”

Following the cancelation news, members of the Prodigal Son cast and crew took to social media to share their reactions, including Payne, who said, “What a trip. Playing Malcolm has been a joy and a privilege.”

He continued: “The best cast on network TV and the most unique show around. We did it in style. Love to everyone who enjoyed it all along with us. And check out the last to eps! THEY ARE AMAZING.”

Bellamy Young, who plays Malcolm’s mother, Jessica, echoed Payne’s sentiments. “I am, as you can imagine, heartbroken that we can’t keep telling this story,” the Scandal actress said. “We’re gonna go out in STYLE though, these last 2 eps are [fire emoji]. Love each of you. So much.”

'Prodigal Son's Bellamy Young on Jessica's Worst Nightmare Come True, Gil & More (VIDEO)See Also

'Prodigal Son's Bellamy Young on Jessica's Worst Nightmare Come True, Gil & More (VIDEO)

Plus, watch an exclusive featurette of the cast breaking down that breakout.

Prodigal Son will wrap things up on May 18 in the season 2 (and, now, series) finale. Check out more reactions from the stars below.

Prodigal Son, Tuesdays, 9/8c, Fox

Prodigal Son - FOX

Prodigal Son where to stream

Prodigal Son

Bellamy Young

Michael Sheen

Tom Payne