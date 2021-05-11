‘Prodigal Son’ Canceled After 2 Seasons: Cast and Crew React

Cast and crew members on Prodigal Son have been reacting to the news that the show has been axed by Fox and won’t be returning for a third season.

Ratings have seen a dip in season 2, averaging just over 2 million viewers weekly and 0.4 demo rating, down 38% and 45% from the first season.

This ranks Prodigal Son fourth among Fox’s six original dramas that have aired this TV season. The only shows it ranked better than are Filthy Rich and NEXT, both of which have already been cancelled.

The series revolves around Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne), a troubled former FBI profiler who now works for the NYPD, and his serial killer father, Martin Whitly (Michael Sheen), who is known as “The Surgeon.”

Following the cancelation news, members of the Prodigal Son cast and crew took to social media to share their reactions, including Payne, who said, “What a trip. Playing Malcolm has been a joy and a privilege.”

He continued: “The best cast on network TV and the most unique show around. We did it in style. Love to everyone who enjoyed it all along with us. And check out the last to eps! THEY ARE AMAZING.”

Bellamy Young, who plays Malcolm’s mother, Jessica, echoed Payne’s sentiments. “I am, as you can imagine, heartbroken that we can’t keep telling this story,” the Scandal actress said. “We’re gonna go out in STYLE though, these last 2 eps are [fire emoji]. Love each of you. So much.”

Prodigal Son will wrap things up on May 18 in the season 2 (and, now, series) finale. Check out more reactions from the stars below.

What a trip. Playing Malcolm has been a joy and a privilege. The best cast on network TV and the most unique show around. We did it in style. Love to everyone who enjoyed it all along with us. And check out the last two eps! THEY ARE AMAZING. 😘 #ProdigalSon — Tom Payne (@justanactor) May 11, 2021

Just wanted to pop on & say THANK YOU, wonderful #Prodigies , for sharing this adventure with us. I am, as you can imagine, heartbroken that we can’t keep telling this story. We’re gonna go out in STYLE tho- these last 2 eps are 🔥. Love each of you. So much. #ProdigalSon 💗❤️ — Bellamy Young (@BellamyYoung) May 11, 2021

Love you Dani. Thanks for the ride! Thanks to the crew, the cast , the fans, @FOXTV and @warnerbrostv for everything. Forever grateful for this experience pic.twitter.com/JIxzvC9iBf — Aurora Perrineau (@AuroraPerrineau) May 10, 2021

💔 as I loved making Prodigal Son. I think the best cast on network television. An incredible NYC crew. A staff of brilliant writers led by the Creators/Showrunners Chris Fedak & Sam Sklaver who poured their hearts (and twisted minds) into making this delightfully disturbing show https://t.co/NvUEpGnzPP — Sarah Schechter (@SarahSoWitty) May 10, 2021

Wow. Gutted. Didn’t see that one coming. Might be taking a few days away from the platform #Prodigies. Just know that you have been the most wonderful, entertaining, brilliant fan base I have ever encountered. Much Love. #GilArroyo #ProdigalSon — Lou Diamond Phillips (@LouDPhillips) May 11, 2021

Prodigal Son, Tuesdays, 9/8c, Fox