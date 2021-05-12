‘The Voice’ Reveals Top 9 Contestants: Watch the Wildcard Performances (VIDEO)

The competition is heating up as The Voice whittles down its Season 20 competitors pool to a Top 9.

After the Top 17 performed on Sunday night, it was time for America’s vote to unveil the first round of safe singers. Coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Nick Jonas, and Blake Shelton were the next to determine the second set of four singers moving forward.

Following the Top 8’s selection, the remaining nine singers were pared down even further as America’s vote determined what four performers would continue onto the Wildcards before the episode’s end. Among the four artists with the most votes and the first to be safe were Team Blake’s Cam Anthony, Team Nick’s Rachel Mac, Team Legend’s Victor Solomon, and Team Kelly’s Kenzie Wheeler.

As for the hopefuls chosen by the coaches to move forward, Team Blake’s Jordan Matthew Young, Team Nick’s Dana Monique, Team Legend’s Pia Renee, and Team Kelly’s Gihanna Zoë were given a second shot, rounding out the eight safe performers.

This left nine other performers uncertain of their fate and as the voting results were revealed, viewers learned that Team Blake’s Pete Mroz, Team Nick’s Jose Figueroa Jr., Team Legend’s Ryleigh Modig, and Team Kelly’s Corey Ward would battle it out in the Wildcards. Check out the showstopping performances, below.

Team Blake’s Pete Mroz sings Dan + Shay’s ‘Speechless’

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Team Nick’s Jose Figueroa Jr. performs Stevie Wonder’s ‘Supersticious’

Team Kelly’s Corey Ward sings Selena Gomez’s ‘Lose You To Love Me’

Team Legend’s Ryleigh Modig performs Bruno Mars’ ‘It Will Rain’

Ultimately, when it came down to America’s quick vote, Team Kelly’s Corey Ward came out of the Wildcard’s victorious as he continues his journey on The Voice. Don’t miss what else is to come when Season 20’s live shows continue on NBC.

The Voice, Season 20, Mondays and Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC