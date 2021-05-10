‘The Voice’: 9 Must-See Live Performances From the Top 17 (VIDEO)

In the first live episode of Season 20, the Top 17 made their grand debut as they represented coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Nick Jonas, and Blake Shelton on The Voice stage.

Kicking off the evening, Team Nick’s Devan Blake Jones, Team Kelly’s Savanna Woods, Team Blake’s Emma Caroline, and Team Legend’s Carolina Rial returned to the stage to find out who America chose as the 4-Way Knockout winner. Ultimately it was Devan Blake Jones who reigned supreme, continuing on in the competition.

Team Kelly’s competitors — Corey Ward, Gihanna Zoë, Zae Romeo, and Kenzie Wheeler — were first up to the plate. Team Legend was next with hopefuls Victor Solomon, Pia Renee, Ryleigh Modig, and Zania Alaké.

Following them was Team Nick: Jose Figueroa Jr., Rachel Mac, Andrew Marshall, Dana Monique, and 4-Way winner Devan Blake Jones. Team Blake closed the night out with Jordan Matthew Young, Anna Grace, Pete Mroz, and Cam Anthony. Results will be revealed during Tuesday’s episode which will unveil the Top 9. Below, we’re rounding up some of the must-see moments from the first live performances.

Corey Ward sings Lewis Capaldi’s ‘Bruises’

Gihanna Zoë performs ‘Always Remember Us This Way’ from A Star Is Born

Ryleigh Modig sings Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Driver’s License’

Victor Solomon performs Stevie Wonder’s ‘I Wish’

Dana Monique sings En Vogue’s ‘Free Your Mind’

Jose Figueroa Jr. performs Bruno Mars’ ‘Talking to the Moon’

Rachel Mac sings Kacey Musgraves’ ‘Rainbow’

Anna Grace performs Passenger’s ‘Let Her Go’

Pete Mroz sings Pat Benatar’s ‘We Belong’

The Voice, Season 20, Mondays and Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC