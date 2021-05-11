Derek Hough Teases His ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Antagonist (VIDEO)

Are you ready, Wildcats? Disney+’s meta, documentary-style dramedy High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is back, and this time, the students of East High are singing a different tune… a few different tunes, actually!

The show also welcomes new HSMTMTS cast member Derek Hough — the professional dancer-turned-judge on ABC’s Dancing With the Stars — who is putting forth his acting chops to play Zach, the ex-boyfriend and challenger of the Wildcat’s dedicated theater teacher Miss Jenn (Kate Reinders). Zach (or “Zacky” to Jenn) is a successful thespian on the Great White Way, who returns to direct another local high school’s upcoming performance of The Little Mermaid.

The goal? Swim to the top of the Alan Menken Awards for Excellence in High School Musical Theater (affectionately known as the “Menkies”). Naturally, Miss Jenn doesn’t want to miss a chance to top her ex, signing up East High for the competition, where they’ll perform Beauty and the Beast… without star vocalist Nini (Olivia Rodrigo).

“There’s definitely a rivalry,” Hough says of Zach and Jenn, in the video interview above. “My character is definitely an antagonist, creating a little friction and that little push to compete.” Sounds like a tale as old as time. Bonus: Hough teases that he’ll be putting on his singing and dancing shoes for the sophomore season as well.

Check out our full TV Insider interview with Hough in the video above.