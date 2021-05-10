Fox 2020-2021 Season Finale Dates: ‘9-1-1,’ ‘Prodigal Son,’ Animated Favorites & More

As we get ready for summer TV and look ahead to next year — Fox has already ordered a couple of new shows — we must say goodbye to some of our favorites.

From 9-1-1‘s first responders on Mondays to matters of life and death on Tuesdays with The Resident and Prodigal Son, current seasons will be ending before you know it (and before you know if they’ll be returning). Meanwhile, a long-running — on two networks — comedy is saying goodbye for good with a one-hour finale (Last Man Standing).

Also, competitors’ talents will be recognized on two shows across two nights at the end of May, and animated favorites will sign off on two Sundays. (The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, and The Great North have already been renewed.)

Check out the season finale dates for your favorite comedies and dramas on Fox below. (Call Me Kat and America’s Most Wanted‘s finales have already aired.)

Sunday, May 16

8:30 p.m.: The Great North

9:30 p.m.: Family Guy

Tuesday, May 18

8:00 p.m.: The Resident

9:00 p.m.: Prodigal Son

Thursday, May 20

9:00 p.m.: Last Man Standing (1-Hour Series Finale)

Sunday, May 23

8:00 p.m.: The Simpsons

9:00 p.m.: Bob’s Burgers

Monday, May 24

8:00 p.m.: 9-1-1

9:00 p.m.: 9-1-1: Lone Star

Tuesday, May 25

8:00 p.m.: Game of Talents

Wednesday, May 26

8:00 p.m.: The Masked Singer