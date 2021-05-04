Spring 2021 TV Schedule: Your Full List of Network Finale Dates

It’s that time of the year again: when we have to say goodbye to our favorite shows (some for good, some until the fall).

Despite the somewhat strange start to the year — some shows premiered in November instead of September, January instead of October — for the most part, May is still the month of season finales. (Some shows are, however, going into the summer months, as you’ll see.) We’ve already said farewell to MacGyver (for good, on April 30), and the first season of Kenan ended on April 27 (just ahead of its Season 2 renewal).

Check out the list of finale dates for the 2020-2021 season below and keep checking back — we’ll update as more are announced.

Tuesday, May 4

8:00 p.m.: Young Rock (NBC)

Friday, May 7

9:00 p.m.: Magnum P.I. (CBS)

Thursday, May 13

8:00 p.m.: Young Sheldon (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: Mom (CBS)

9:30 p.m.: B Positive (CBS)

Friday, May 14

9:00 p.m.: Blue Bloods (2 Hours, CBS)

Sunday, May 16

8:30 p.m.: The Great North (Fox)

9:00 p.m.: Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)

9:30 p.m.: Family Guy (Fox)

10:00 p.m.: The Rookie (ABC)

Monday, May 17

8:00 p.m.: The Neighborhood (CBS)

8:30 p.m.: Bob ♥ Abishola (CBS)

10:00 p.m.: Bull (CBS)

Tuesday, May 18

8:00 p.m.: The Resident (Fox)

9:00 p.m.: Prodigal Son (Fox)

9:00 p.m.: black-ish (ABC)

9:30 p.m.: mixed-ish (ABC)

10:00 p.m.: Big Sky (ABC)

Wednesday, May 19

8:00 p.m.: The Goldbergs (ABC)

8:30 p.m.: Home Economics (ABC)

9:00 p.m.: The Conners (ABC)

9:30 p.m.: Call Your Mother (ABC)

Thursday, May 20

9:00 p.m.: Last Man Standing (1-Hour Series Finale, Fox)

Friday, May 21

8:00 p.m.: Shark Tank (ABC)

Sunday, May 23

8:00 p.m.: The Equalizer (CBS)

8:00 p.m.: American Idol (3 Hours, ABC)

8:00 p.m.: The Simpsons (Fox)

9:00 p.m.: NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

10:00 p.m.: NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)

Monday, May 24

8:00 p.m.: 9-1-1 (Fox)

9:00 p.m.: 9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox)

9:00 p.m.: All Rise (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: Black Lightning (Series Finale, The CW)

10:00 p.m.: Debris (NBC)

Tuesday, May 25

8:00 p.m.: NCIS (CBS)

8:00 p.m.: Game of Talents (Fox)

8:00 p.m.: The Voice (2 Hours, NBC)

9:00 p.m.: FBI (CBS)

10:00 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)

10:00 p.m.: This Is Us (NBC)

Wednesday, May 26

8:00 p.m.: Chicago Med (NBC)

8:00 p.m.: The Masked Singer (Fox)

9:00 p.m.: SEAL Team (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: Chicago Fire (NBC)

10:00 p.m.: S.W.A.T. (CBS)

10:00 p.m.: Chicago P.D. (NBC)

Thursday, June 3

9:00 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

10:00 p.m.: Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC)

Tuesday, June 8

10:00 p.m.: New Amsterdam (NBC)

Wednesday, June 9

10:00 p.m.: A Million Little Things (ABC)

Thursday, June 10

8:00 p.m.: Manifest (NBC)

Wednesday, June 23

10:00 p.m.: The Blacklist (NBC)

Thursday, June 24

8:30 p.m.: United States of Al (CBS)

10:00 p.m.: Clarice (CBS)

Sunday, July 22

10:00 p.m.: Good Girls (NBC)