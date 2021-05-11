A Dance with Destiny on ‘This Is Us,’ Who’s the Lunatic on ‘Prodigal Son,’ PBS’s ‘Extra Life,’ ‘Mayans’ Finale

This Is Us returns for its first episode in four weeks. Prodigal Son continues its season-ending storyline of escaped madman Martin “The Surgeon” Whitly. PBS launches a new series about increased life expectancy. A power play fuels the season finale of Mayans M.C.

NBC

This Is Us

9/8c

In what has been a frustratingly stop-and-start season for many series filming during the pandemic, the emotional family drama returns after another hiatus with many of the extended Pearson clan facing personal and professional crossroads. Especially Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson), who long ago abandoned her dreams of being a professional dancer and now faces more disappointment when her burgeoning Philly dance studio is affected by the shutdown. (The episode is titled “The Music and the Mirror,” a shoutout to the ultimate dancing musical A Chorus Line, for good reason.)

FOX

Prodigal Son

9/8c

It wasn’t a huge surprise to learn at the end of last week’s episode that Martin “The Surgeon” Whitly’s (Michael Sheen) escape from his asylum prison was abetted by mysterious Dr. Vivian Capshaw (Catherine Zeta-Jones). What may shock even the notorious serial killer is that he may not be the crazier of the two. As the manhunt for Martin continues in the penultimate episode of the gloriously twisted thriller, Martin’s son Malcolm (Tom Payne) is thrown off the case for being too intimately involved. But when did that ever stop him, especially now that he senses that his killer dad may be a victim of someone even more dangerous.

PBS

Extra Life: A Short History of Living Longer

8/7c

While “life’s too short” remains a popular phrase for many of us, the truth is that we’re by and large living longer these days. A four-part docuseries explores how the response to pandemics of the past—smallpox, cholera, the Spanish flu—led to scientific and medical breakthroughs that have doubled life expectancy for many over the last several centuries. The first episode deals with the ever-popular and once-again controversial topic of vaccines.

FX

Mayans MC

10/9c

Power plays are nothing new in the violent world of the Sons of Anarchy spinoff, recently renewed for a fourth year. In the season finale, Bishop (Michael Irby), the Mayans Santa Padre Charter president, makes his move to become the one and only king. But when the dust settles, who will wear the crown? And where do brothers EZ (JD Pardo) and Angel (Clayton Cardenas) fit in?

Inside Tuesday TV: