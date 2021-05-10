Sarah Shahi’s ‘Sex/Life’ Sets Netflix Premiere as Streamer Unveils First Look

Things are getting steamy at Netflix this summer as the streamer makes way for the Sarah Shahi-led drama Sex/Life.

The series is slated to arrive Friday, June 25, and features Shahi along with Mike Vogel, Adam Demos, and Margaret Odette. Executive produced by creator Stacy Rukeyser (UnREAL), Sex/Life tells the story of a love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past.

Along with unveiling the premiere date, Netflix has revealed a few first-look photos (above, and below), which feature the cast from this unique title.

The show takes a new look at female identity and desires through the lens of Billie Connelly (Shahi), who wasn’t always a stay-at-home mom and wife in suburbia. Before she married her reliable husband Cooper (Vogel) and moved to Connecticut, Billie was leading a free-spirited life in New York City.

A wild child at heart, Billie’s early years consisted of living with her best friend Sasha (Odette) in the city, working hard, and playing even harder. Itching for an escape from the exhaustion that comes along with caring for two young kids, Billie begins journaling and fantasizing about her past life, particularly about her passionate relationship with sexy ex, Brad (Demos).

The more Billie continues down this path, the more she begins to wonder what lead her to where she is now. Things will take a turn when Cooper discovers Billie’s diary, but will it kickstart a new passion within their marriage or will it lead her down a path she thought she’d abandoned long ago with a man who previously broke her heart?

Viewers will have to tune in to find out. Stay tuned for additional details and a trailer as we near the June premiere date.

Sex/Life, Series Premiere, Friday, June 25, Netflix