‘Sex/Life’ Canceled at Netflix After 2 Seasons

Netflix‘s Sex/Life has been canceled after delivering its long-awaited second season starring Sarah Shahi, Adam Demos, Margaret Odette, and Mike Vogel.

The series focused on a love triangle between Shahi’s Billie, her husband Cooper (Vogel), and her past, all while taking a provocative new look at female identity and desire. After debuting in June of 2021, viewers were eager for the show’s return which didn’t take place until the beginning of March 2023.

It seems that the lengthy waiting period didn’t do the show any favors, as it likely contributed to its Season 2 performance. But while viewership is likely a factor in the show’s fate, Shahi recently spoke out about her Season 2 experience and how it differed from the supportive one she had during Season 1.

Speaking on Amanda Hirsch’s Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast on Tuesday, April 4, Shahi said the production was a “challenge.” She went on to add, “I’m not going to put it down, but I definitely did not have the support that I did the first season from the people involved in the show. It became a much different thing for me, and I’m not afraid to say that.”

“I struggled with the material. I just felt the thing that it had the first season — I mean, I’m never gonna work for Netflix again now after saying all this, but I can’t lie. And it was definitely a challenge.”

Shahi also expressed disappointment in not getting to work onscreen as much in Season 2 with her real-life boyfriend, Adam Demos, who stars as Billie’s love Brad. “I was bummed that I wasn’t able to work with him as much because I really liked our stories, and I like working with him.”

She also mentioned the show’s frequent male nudity in Season 2, saying, “There were more moments that felt very gimmicky.” Could that have been the show’s ultimate downfall? We may never truly know, but the finale certainly closed up some loose ends, making a cancellation sting that much less.

Still, we want to hear from you. Are you going to miss Sex/Life? Let us know if it deserved another season in the comments section below, and catch Seasons 1-2 anytime on Netflix.

