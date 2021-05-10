Allison Janney Was Also Shocked by ‘Mom’ Cancellation: ‘I Have My Own Theories’ (VIDEO)

Cancellations aren’t always surprising when it comes to television, but when a show as popular as CBS’s Mom is given the axe, there’s was sure to be some shock.

During a profile on CBS Sunday Morning, Allison Janney revealed she’s among the show’s loyal fans when it comes to that sentiment. “Yeah, it was a shock,” she said about learning the show would end after eight seasons.

“I have my own theories,” she continued, “but I’ve been told not to express them. But listen, eight years is a great long run for a show.” Despite her mixed feelings on the matter, Janney is proud of what Mom has accomplished since its debut in 2013.

“You know, it’s one thing to be part of a show that entertains, which in and of itself is a wonderful thing,” Janney noted. “But to also have an impact on people who are in recovery or people who have loved ones or family members who are going through it, to make recovery a more approachable option.”

That doesn’t make the transition of ending the show any easier though. “I hate change,” Janney admitted. “I get afraid, I always have to let something go” Janney plays the titular mom, Bonnie, in the series and fans have tracked the character’s progress as she’s struggled with sobriety.

The subject hits close to home for Janney who lost her brother Hal to addiction 10 years ago. “I just – I just miss his sense of humor, really,” she revealed, adding that she still calls his phone number from time to time.

Mom will take its final bow in the upcoming finale episode on Thursday, May 13. Check out Janney’s full interview below and don’t miss the final episode of Mom on CBS.

Mom, Series Finale, Thursday, May 13, 9/8c, CBS