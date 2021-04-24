Oscars 2021: The Complete Winners List

What a strange awards season it has been in the middle of a global pandemic, but we’ve arrived at the biggest one — the 2021 Oscars! — and dare we say things are starting to feel normal?

It’s Sunday, April 25, and the 93rd Academy Awards are underway on ABC, recognizing the best of the year in film. Some of the ones to watch this year? Daniel Kaluuya, Frances McDormand, and Viola Davis, among others. And while the ceremony will be taking precautions to stay COVID-safe, the awards will be presented in the normal fashion… in-person!

Stay tuned to TV Insider as we update the winners live below. All of the nominees in the top categories are listed below, and as awards are given, we will note who won!

Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman — WINNER

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father — WINNER

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

Best International Feature Film

Another Round (Denmark)— WINNER

Better Days (Hong Kong)

Collective (Romania)

The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)

Quo Vidas, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah — WINNER

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — WINNER

Mank

Pinocchio

Best Director

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland — WINNER

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Best Sound

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal — WINNER

Best Live Action Short Film

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers — WINNER

White Eye

Best Animated Short Film

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You — WINNER

Opera

Yes-People

Best Animated Film

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmaggedon

Soul — WINNER

Wolfwalkers

Best Documentary Short

Colette — WINNER

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Best Documentary Feature

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher — WINNER

Time

Best Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet — WINNER

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari — WINNER

Best Production Design

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank — WINNER

News of the World

Tenet

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank — WINNER

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Film Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal — WINNER

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Original Score

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul — WINNER

Best Original Song

“Fight for You,” Judas and the Black Messiah — WINNER

“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7

“Husavik,” Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

“Io Si (Seen),” The Life Ahead

“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami

Best Costume Design

Emma

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States v. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7