Go Inside the Winchesters’ Bunker in the ‘Supernatural’ Complete Series Set

Hey, SPN Family! This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s special issue, Supernatural Forever! Grab it on newsstands now through August 16, 2021 for a ton of incredible pics of the boys, a pull-out poster and the full scoop on all 15 seasons of the demon-hunting hit!

“The original design was based on the [1930s] Works Progress Administration movement,” says Supernatural production designer Jerry Wanek of the guys’ supposedly impenetrable HQ in Lebanon, Kansas (really a Vancouver soundstage). “After the Depression, the government built many public buildings in the Art Deco style.”

The Winchesters’ home base occupied more than 20,000 square feet. This first look at the Complete Series’ collectible booklet shows illustrator and storyboard artist Andrei Andrianko’s concept sketches for the multilevel Crow’s Nest hub.

The booklet’s detail sketches offer close-ups of the map table in the war room (with art director Robert Leader’s eye-catching illumination) and the ornate columns in the library. Fun fact: Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) find the bunker in Season 8’s “Everybody Hates Hitler.”

In a featurette from the boxed sets, Ackles recalls the emotional day the Men of Letters set was dismantled: Speaking to a crew member, “I was like, ‘It’s really sad seeing this get taken down,’ and the other guy said, ‘I’m trying to hold back tears while I’m swinging this hammer.’”

Supernatural Boxed Sets

If the devil’s in the details, then he’s all over these epic salutes to TV’s top demon hunters, out May 25. Supernatural: The 15th and Final Season ($44.98 DVD; $49.99 Blu-ray) packs a bunkerful of extras, including two original featurettes celebrating the monumental farewell season and the SPN Family.

Supernatural: The Complete Series ($329.99 DVD; $359.99 Blu-ray) comes with all that and the full 327 episodes from the Winchesters’ historic 15-season run. Plus, the 68-page collectible booklet filled with photos and set designs is totally worth selling your soul for.