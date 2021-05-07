Theo James’ Sidney Parker Won’t Return for ‘Sanditon’ Seasons 2 and 3

Cue the mass cries of horror. Theo James will not return for Sanditon‘s newly-announced second and third seasons at PBS.

The actor released a statement via PBS, revealing the reasoning behind his decision to not reprise his role as Sidney Parker. “Although I relished playing Sidney, for me, I’ve always maintained that his journey concluded as I wanted it to,” the actor’s statement begins.

“The broken fairy-tale like ending between Charlotte and Sidney is different, unique and so interesting to me and I wish the cast and crew of Sanditon every success with future series,” he added. This is definitely not the news fans were hoping to hear after their lengthy campaign to salvage the Jane Austen adaptation.

The series is based on Austen’s last unfinished novel and was developed by writer Andrew Davies who will return as an executive producer for Seasons 2 and 3. Season 1 followed the story of high-spirited and independent heroine Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams) who travels to the titular seaside resort where she encounters the broody and stubborn Sidney Parker (Theo James).

Their courtship would remind Austen fans of Pride and Prejudice‘s Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy, and although a happy ending seemed so close, Season 1 ended with Sidney pursuing another engagement for the purpose of financially supporting his family.

While Austen’s stories usually conclude with a happy ending, Sanditon‘s first season finale was anything but happy. PBS Masterpiece wants to reassure fans that Charlotte’s fairy-tale ending is somewhere out there though. “While Sidney Parker will not return, rest assured that an abundance of romance and adventure lies ahead for the Sanditon heroine,” the network prefaced James’s statement. “We can’t wait for you to see what we have in store…”

