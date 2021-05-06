‘Hello Tomorrow!’ With Billy Crudup Ordered to Series at Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is teaming up with The Morning Show‘s Billy Crudup for a new dramedy series Hello Tomorrow!

The streaming service has greenlit the series from creators Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jansen (who previously worked together on Netflix’s Bloodline) for a 10-episode order. The half-hour dramedy will star Bill Crudup who is also serving as an executive producer on the project.

Joining Crudup, Bhalla, and Jansen on the team as a director is The End of the F***ing World‘s Jonathan Entwistle. Together, they’ll help craft a story set in a retro-future world that centers around a group of traveling salesmen who are peddling lunar timeshares.

Crudup will feature as Jack, a salesman with promising talent and ambition, whose unshakeable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his coworkers, reinvigorates his customers but threatens to leave him lost in this dream that sustains him.

Hello Tomorrow! is also written by Bhalla and Jansen who serve as executive producers with Crudup, Entwistle, Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil, and Noah Weinstein. The series joins a long list of upcoming originals set to debut on Apple TV+.

Crudup is slated to appear in the second season of The Morning Show, returning in his Emmy Award-winning role as Cory Ellison.

Hello Tomorrow!, TBA, Apple TV+