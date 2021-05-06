Ken Jeong to Star in Daniel Dae Kim Produced Series ‘Shoot The Moon’

Ken Jeong is set to star in a new Amazon dramedy series produced by Hawaii Five-0 actor Daniel Dae Kim.

The Masked Singer panelist will take the lead role in Shoot the Moon, a half-hour, single-camera comedy-drama, Deadline first reported. It is partly inspired by the “life failures” of Paul Bae, former married youth pastor turned divorced, atheist stand-up comedian.

Jeong will play Michael, a son of Korean immigrants whose American Dream suddenly turns into a nightmare when his marriage and career crumble apart, forcing him to take a deeper look inward as he begins to rebuild his life.

Kim’s production company, 3AD, is behind the project, working alongside Amazon Studios. The former Lost star signed a first-look deal with the streamer in 2019 and Shoot the Moon is his first series as part of that agreement. Jeong and 3AD’s John Cheng will also serve as executive producers.

“Paul’s irreverent and unapologetic writing, along with Ken’s impeccable comedic skills, makes this a project all of us at 3AD are very excited about,” Kim said. “We’re thrilled to be teaming up with them and Amazon to bring this unique, Model Minority Myth-busting world to life.”

Jeong said: “Paul’s brilliance and Daniel’s producing prowess along with 3AD and Amazon rounds out one of the most dynamic groups of talent I have had the good fortune to collaborate with. It’s truly a dream come true to be able to create an Asian American project told by Asian American storytellers, and hopefully this will inspire more people to share their experiences through the lens as well.”