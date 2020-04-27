‘Unsolved Mysteries’: 9 Stars Who Got Their Big Break on the Real-Life Crime Series

Every Hollywood star has gotta start somewhere! And the actors below got some of their first onscreen credits in Unsolved Mysteries, the long-running true crime docuseries that aired on NBC, CBS, Lifetime, and Spike.

Even though Unsolved Mysteries went off the air 10 years ago—on April 27, 2010, to be exact—its legacy looms large. Select episodes are still streaming on Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube; the official Unsolved website still provides updates on cold cases; and Netflix has a new version of the show in the works.

Scroll down to see the TV stars who appeared as reenactors—or as themselves!—on the popular series.

Unsolved Mysteries Actors - Matthew McConaughey
Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

Matthew McConaughey

Not so alright, alright, alright. The Oscar-winning actor and True Detective alum played a murder victim in a 1992 episode.

Unsolved Mysteries Actors Cheryl Hines
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Turner

Cheryl Hines

The Curb Your Enthusiasm star, also known for her work on Suburgatory, played a grieving mother in a 1997 episode.

Stephnie Weir
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Stephnie Weir

The MADtv star, who went on to star in Happy Together, played a hotel resident in a 1991 episode.

Unsolved Mysteries Actors Daniel Dae Kim
Mat Hayward/Getty Images for The Latinx House

Daniel Dae Kim

The Lost and Hawaii Five-0 alum played the brother-in-law of a murder victim in a 1993 installment.

Unsolved Mysteries Actors David Ramsey
Scott Barbour/Getty Images

David Ramsey

The Arrowverse veteran—who played John Diggle a.k.a. Spartan across the CW franchise—appeared in a 1994 episode as an unknown American GI who befriended a German boy.

Unsolved Mysteries Actors Taran Killam
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for AMC Networks

Taran Killam

The Single Parents star—formerly of Saturday Night Live—guest-starred in a 1995 episode as a German boy who witnessed a Christmas armistice between German and American soldiers.

Unsolved Mysteries Actors Scott Lawrence
Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Scott Lawrence

The JAG and Mr. Mercedes alum portrayed the friend of a missing man in a 1990 episode.

Unsolved Mysteries - Adrian Martinez
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Adrian Martinez

The Stumptown star and Blacklist: Redemption alum played a high school track star in a 1992 installment.

Unsolved Mysteries Actors Jim Beaver
Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

Jim Beaver

The Supernatural recurring character and Deadwood alum appeared as himself in a 1995 episode, offering his expertise as a biographer of George Reeves, the Adventures of Superman actor who died under mysterious circumstances in 1959.

