‘The Masked Singer’s Robopine Says He ‘Did Feel a Sense of Relief’ With His Elimination

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 5, Episode 10 “The Spicy 6 — The Competition Heats Up!”]

Another week means another surprising reveal on The Masked Singer, and on May 5, the light goes out in Robopine’s eye.

First, Yeti, Black Swan, Russian Dolls, Chameleon, and Piglet move on after the contestants’ latest performances. Then it’s time for Robopine, who sang Boyz II Men’s “Water Runs Dry” to be unmasked, and no, he’s not Jamie Foxx, as panelists Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger had written down as their first impression. But Scherzinger and guest panelist Chrissy Metz (This Is Us) are right with their final guess: actor and singer Tyrese Gibson.

“When it was over, I did feel a sense of relief,” Gibson admits to TV Insider. “I didn’t expect to make it as far as I did in the show. I was just asking a lot of questions: Maybe if you’re a big, huge star, they want to make sure you make it to the end, or maybe you need to be out there dancing and singing. I did not know what the formula of success was, so I was just trying to figure it out every step of the way.”

He also figured out his costume after selecting it from the options presented to him. “Because I’m a creative dude, I started adding to the costume,” he shares. “I put a red light inside the tip of my finger like E.T. and then I also added the red light to my eyeball and I asked them to have that red light to illuminate instead of if just being there. We went back and forth on some ideas, and they ended up really being open.”

When it came to selecting his songs (which included “All of Me” by John Legend and “Killing Me Softly” by Roberta Flack), Gibson went with ones that he knows and loves. “What was interesting was I realized that as much as I’d been loving these songs, I’d never sung them myself,” he says. “You can love John Legend until it’s time for you to sing a John Legend song.”

In the end, Gibson took a turn on The Masked Singer because it’s a show that both of his daughters love. “I just found that during the quarantine, it forced us all to pause and stand still and have more family moments we wouldn’t otherwise have because we’re all hustling, busy, and moving, and here I am at home, watching last season of The Masked Singer and my daughter just kept saying, ‘Dad, you should do this show,'” he recalls. “[Then] I had to keep it a secret from her that I was doing it.”

