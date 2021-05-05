How ‘Selena: The Series’ Handles the Queen of Tejano Music’s Death

[Warning: This gallery contains MAJOR spoilers for Part 2 of Selena: The Series.]

Selena: The Series captures the Queen of Tejano Music’s journey from early days performing in her family’s Corpus Christi garage to her meteoric rise in the Latin music world. Yet, with any biopic chronicling the singer’s life, the story always leads to a tragic ending.

In Part 2 of the Netflix series, Selena Quintanilla’s (Christian Serratos) untimely death was tackled for the screen in a way that differs from the well-known 1997 film iteration starring Jennifer Lopez. The show presents a more in-depth look at Selena’s final day of March 31, 1995.

Seeking financial records from fan club president Yolanda Saldivar (Natasha Perez), Selena agrees to take her for a check-up after the woman claimed she’d been attacked by men. After the doctors tell Selena there is no signs of trauma on Yolanda’s body, she’s fed up.

“Yolanda, your story keeps changing, I’ve had enough of this,” Selena complains, knowing that the woman is just delaying an answer for the financial records. “I’m done. I want my things. That’s it,” Selena tells Yolanda as they get back in the car after the medical visit.

When Selena returns with Yolanda to the nearby Days Inn, she continues to push for the records and information the woman claims to have. Promising to deliver the records and boutique samples, Yolanda has Selena follow her to the room she’s occupying where viewers see them enter but never reemerge. Instead, we hear the fatal gunshot from one of the Days Inn maid’s perspectives as she readies a room.

As the shot rings out, shock and surprise take over and the scene cuts to Selena’s perspective as she looks up at first responders from the back of an ambulance. The show delivers a fuller picture of the singer’s tragic end without getting gruesome.

When Selena’s consciousness begins to fade, the action shifts to her family who receives the devastating call that she’s been shot. Her father and brother’s arrival at the hospital is shown, but no Selena. Instead, the show shifts focus to her fans, family, and husband Chris (Jesse Posey) as they cope with the devastating news.

The event also takes place towards the middle of the last installment, “When All the World is Sleeping,” leaving room for the discovery of Selena’s English language track “Dreaming of You.”

Let us know what you thought of the show’s depiction of Selena’s death in the comments below.

Selena: The Series, Parts 1 & 2, Streaming now, Netflix