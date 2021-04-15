‘Selena: The Series’ Part 2 Trailer Teases Success & Tragedy for Music Icon (VIDEO)

Netflix is getting ready to launch Selena: The Series Part 2, and in a first look at the upcoming episodes, a new trailer offers a glimpse into Selena Quintanilla’s musical success and tragic death.

Debuting a few months after Part 1, the second half of this biopic series kicks off Tuesday, May 4, and continues the story of Selena’s (Christian Serratos) journey to stardom. Part 1 chronicled her life from a childhood in Corpus Christi, Texas, to her burgeoning status as a Tejano music superstar.

While her family’s got her back, Selena’s hitting some new challenges in Part 2, between finding her voice as an artist and trying to make her relationship with musician Christopher (Jesse Posey) work despite certain objections. When she receives pushback on their romance, particularly from her father Abraham (Ricardo Chavira), Selena tells Chris in the trailer, “if you’re my husband, we’ll be family, and he’ll have to be okay.”

As the lead singer of Selena y Los Dinos, Selena is also faced with the prospect of going solo, which spreads the overworked performer thin. The acceptance of a fateful offer from fan Yolanda Saldivar (Natasha Perez) to help take on the burdens created by Selena’s growing fame will steer the promising artist towards her tragic end.

Also returning for Part 2 are Gabriel Chavarria, Noemí Gonzalez, Seidy López, and Julio Macias who play an integral part in Selena’s success story. Don’t miss them, the drama, and plenty of striking performances in the trailer, below.

Selena: The Series, Part 2 Premiere, Tuesday, May 4, Netflix