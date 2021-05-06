ATX Television Festival Adds ‘Degrassi’ Reunion, ‘Walker’ & ‘Younger’ Panels, and More

Brand new details have been announced for this year’s ATX Television Festival. The annual event, based in Austin, Texas, is taking place virtually from June 11-20.

Kicking off Opening Night will be a 20th-anniversary panel for the hit series, Degrassi: The Next Generation, presented by Tubi (where all episodes are streaming for free).

Fans can join co-creator/executive producer Linda Schuyler, executive producer Stephen Stohn, producer/director/actor Stefan Brogren, and cast members Aislinn Paul, Shane Kippel, Luke Bilyk, Lauren Collins, Munro Chambers, Jake Epstein, Daniel Clark, Andrea Lewis, and Christina Schmidt as they look back at iconic storylines and moments from the series and its groundbreaking approach to young adult storytelling and share behind-the-scenes stories.

The CW has also added two programs to the lineup for Walker and The Republic of Sarah. Walker‘s is a Music Showcase, hosted by Odette Annable and Lindsey Morgan, with performances by artists in the series and a celebration of filming in Austin. Meanwhile, The Republic of Sarah panel will offer a look at the upcoming summer series (premiering June 14) and Episode 2 with creator/showrunner/executive producer Jeffrey Paul King, director Kat Candler, and cast members Stella Baker, Luke Mitchell, Hope Lauren, Nia Holloway, and Ian Duff.

Plus, Younger and The Bold Type will say goodbye during their final seasons. The former’s series finale drops on Paramount+ on June 10, and costume designer Jackie Demeterio and cast members will be on hand to do a deep dive into the evolution of the series’ fashion and style alongside the characters. The Bold Type‘s final season premieres on May 26, and to reflect on its run are showrunner/executive producer Wendy Straker Hauser and cast members Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, Melora Hardin, and Stephen Conrad Moore.

OWN’s David Makes Man will celebrate its Season 2 premiere (June 22) with a conversation with creator/executive producer Tarrell Alvin McCraney, showrunner/executive producer Dee Harris Lawrence, director Kiel Adrian Scott, and cast members Kwame Patterson and Akili McDowell.

Creator/writer/director Nida Manzoor, and stars Anjana Vasan, Sarah Kameela Impey, Juliette Motamed, Faith Omole, and Lucie Shorthouse will hold a panel previewing their upcoming Peacock and Channel 4’s comedy We Are Lady Parts.

ATX Television Festival will also be highlighting Netflix’s Selena: The Series (Part 2 dropped May 4) with a conversation with creator/executive producer Moisés Zamora, executive producer Jamie Davila, and stars Christian Serratos and Ricardo Chavira.

The first “Breakthrough Award” will be presented to actor, writer, producer, and human rights advocate Angelica Ross. The award recognizes a creative voice who has made a unique and substantial imprint on TV and exemplifies the present and future of television. A special guest moderator will join her to discuss her career, advocacy work, and work in TV (including Pose, Claws, and Transparent).

Plus, Sarah Aubrey (Head of Original Content, HBO Max), Lisa Katz (President, Entertainment Scripted Content, NBCU Television and Streaming), Tina Perry (President, OWN), Karey Burke (President, 20th Television), and Christina Davis (President, Original Programming, Starz) will participate in “Channel Changers: A Conversation with TV’s Leaders” about the state of the industry, the personal and professional philosophies they bring to their brands, and why inclusivity at all levels remains imperative to producing bigger and better storytelling.

These programs join the previously announced conversations about Ziwe, Small Axe, HouseBroken, a Faking It reunion, an Oz retrospective, and more.