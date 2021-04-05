‘Loki’ First Look: Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief Gets a Big Job — Restoring Reality (VIDEO)

Anyone who has seen Tom Hiddleston‘s God of Mischief, aka Loki, at play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe knows that he’s not exactly trustworthy. Nonetheless, he’s being trusted with some time-sensitive responsibilities in the new trailer for Loki, below, albeit with some major reservations.

After stealing the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame, Loki creates an alternate universe, which lands him in hot water with the TVA, known as the Time Variance Authority. So now the bureaucratic organization is turning to Loki to help fix what he’s mucked up.

Loki is not happy to be there. “I know what this place is. The time keepers have built quite the circus, and I see the clowns are playing their parts to perfection,” Loki says of the TVA.

“We protect the proper flow of time,” Owen Wilson‘s character tells Loki. “You picked up the Tesseract, breaking reality. I want you to help us fix it. … I need your unique Loki perspective.”

“It’s adorable that you think you could possibly manipulate me,” Loki says in the trailer. “I’m 10 steps ahead of you.” What will that advantage mean for the God? We can only imagine more chaos.

Catch the captivating trailer below and don’t miss Loki, which also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant.

Loki, Series Premiere, Friday, June 11, Disney+