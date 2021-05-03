‘Night Court’ Sequel With Melissa Rauch & John Laroquette Lands Pilot Order at NBC

NBC has given a pilot order to its previously teased Night Court sequel featuring The Big Bang Theory‘s Melissa Rauch and original series star John Larroquette.

The half-hour multi-camera comedy from After January Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television is based on the original series created by Reinhold Weege which aired from 1984 to 1992.

In this update, the action follows judge Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) who is both an unapologetic optimist and the daughter of late judge Harry Stone (former star Harry Anderson). Now presiding over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court, Abby tries to bring order to the crew of oddballs surrounding her, including former court prosecutor Dan Fielding (John Larroquette).

“My intention was purely to be behind the camera on this project, but my plans quickly changed after falling in love with the incredible script from the brilliant mind of Dan Rubin,” Melissa Rauch shared in a statement to the press. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to join forces with Dan, the immense talent that is John Larroquette, and the two powerhouse institutions of comedy that are NBC and Warner Bros. to bring Night Court back to television.”

Along with starring in the pilot, Rauch serves as an executive producer with Winston Rauch on behalf of After January Productions. Dan Rubin who has previously worked on comedies such as Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Happy Endings, and Scrubs, is also attached as an executive producer as well as the pilot writer. Meanwhile, Larroquette is set to produce.