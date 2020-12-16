A 'Night Court' Sequel Series Is in the Works at NBC

Night Court could return to NBC with original star John Larroquette starring once again as prosecutor Dan Fielding.

The proposed follow-up to the classic sitcom will be executive produced by The Big Bang Theory's Melissa Rauch, Deadline was the first to report. Currently in development, it will focus on Judge Abby Stone, the daughter of judge Harry Stone (the late Harry Anderson).

Presiding over the night shift at a Manhattan arraignment court, Abby will try to bring order to a new set of misfits including former night court prosecutor Fielding.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's Dan Rubin is attached to the series as a writer and executive producer alongside Rauch and her husband Winston, Deadline reports. Laroquette will also serve as a producer along with starring in the sequel.

The original Night Court, created by Reinhold Weege, aired for nine seasons from 1984-1992 on NBC and produced nearly 200 episodes. Laroquette, who won multiple Emmys for his portrayal of Fielding, starred alongside Anderson, Richard Moll, Charles Robinson, Markie Post, and Marsha Warfield.