Paging Shaun Murphy: ABC Renews ‘The Good Doctor’ for Season 5

ABC’s The Good Doctor has officially been renewed for a fifth season. The fan-favorite Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature series will return with new stories centering around Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore).

The show follows the young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome as he shares his remarkable medical gifts with the patients in St. Bonaventure Hospital’s surgical unit. Executive produced by showrunner David Shore, Daniel Dae Kim, Erin Gunn, David Kim, and Sebastian Lee, The Good Doctor made its series debut in 2017.

Currently in its fourth season, The Good Doctor ranks as the top program in the Monday 10/9c spot with a total of 7.1 million viewers and is considered the number one entertainment series in that timeslot for adults 18-49.

Season 4 debuted later last year on November 2 after a delayed start to production due to COVID-19, a topic that was covered but not lingered on throughout the season’s episodes. But perhaps the biggest development of the season is the reveal that Shaun will become a father after Lea (Paige Spara) became pregnant.

In the show’s upcoming May 10 episode, “Dr. Ted,” Shaun will have to deal with some complex emotions as he supports Lea during unexpected complications with her pregnancy that also forces his medical instincts to kick in. Stay tuned to see how the story unfolds and get ready for more of The Good Doctor in Season 5.

The Good Doctor, Mondays, 10/9c, ABC