Benson Turns to Stabler for Help in Next ‘SVU’-‘Organized Crime’ Crossover (VIDEO)

During Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime‘s first two-hour crossover (which launched the latter as a spinoff), it was Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) helping out her former partner, Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni), as he lost his wife Kathy (Isabel Gillies) in a car bombing. And in the next crossover, airing May 13, it’s Stabler’s turn to step up.

As shown in the previews, Benson turns to her ex-colleague and friend as she looks into her brother Simon’s (Michael Weston) death (via an overdose). “I’m standing right here, Captain,” he says as the two work together to track down the drugs that killed Simon.

The newest promo (which aired on April 29) begins with Stabler’s boss, Sergeant Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) remarking, “Captain Benson means a lot to you.”

“We were partners for a lot of years,” he replies. But is that all it is? He did, after all, just tell Benson “I love you” during his intervention for apparent PTSD. (He quickly corrected it with, “I love all of you,” to include his children who were also in attendance.)

Also seen in this new promo (below) is a confrontation between Stabler and mobster Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott). “You want to come at me? Come at me,” Richard says as he seems to interrupt a conversation his ex-wife Angela (Tamara Taylor) was having with the detective.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

This upcoming crossover is just the latest; Hargitay has appeared a few times already on Organized Crime, and SVU‘s Peter Scanavino (who plays ADA Sonny Carisi) showed up in the April 22 episode.

“The most accurate measure of how often there will be crossovers and of what depth are the [One Chicago] shows,” creator Dick Wolf has said.

“These two shows live in the same fictional but very-grounded universe. And we never forget that those other characters and those other stories exist,” Organized Crime showrunner Ilene Chaiken added. “When we tell a story about Stabler in Benson’s world or Benson in Stabler’s world, and things happen that affect their characters, we don’t just forget about it.”

