Finn Wittrock Joins HBO Max’s ‘Green Lantern’ Series as Guy Gardner

Ryan Murphy favorite Finn Wittrock has been cast as the iconic DC character Guy Gardner (a.k.a. Green Lantern) in HBO Max’s upcoming Green Lantern series.

The actor, best known for his roles in series like American Horror Story, Ratched, and American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace, is set to lead this reinvention of the fan-favorite DC property.

Green Lantern will tell a story spanning decades and galaxies, beginning on Earth in 1941 with the first Green Lantern, secretly gay FBI agent Alan Scott, and in 1984 with Wittrock’s Guy Gardner and half-alien Bree Jarta. Together, they’ll be joined by other lanterns from comic book faves to previously unseen heroes.

Wittrock’s Guy Gardner is described as “a hulking mass of masculinity” who is plucked from the pages of the comics and is an embodiment of ’80s “hyper-patriotism.” Despite the concerning description, Guy Gardner is somehow a likable figure.

The Green Lantern series was previously announced in 2019 when Greg Berlanti revealed plans for his DC-related projects including Strange Adventures. Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, and showrunner Seth Grahame-Smith serve as writers and executive producers alongside Geoff Johns, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, and David Katzenberg. The series is co-executive produced by Elizabeth Hunter and Sara Saedi.

Green Lantern which joins other titles based on DC characters like Titans and Doom Patrol. It’s produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Stay tuned for additional casting news as the series takes shape.

Green Lantern, TBA, HBO Max