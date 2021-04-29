‘The Mosquito Coast’ Sneak Peek: Margot Reaches out to Her Mother (VIDEO)

The Mosquito Coast is staging a reunion between two Grey’s Anatomy stars — for their characters on the Apple TV+ drama, that is, in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the April 30 series premiere.

Margot Fox (Melissa George), on the run with her husband, radical idealist and brilliant inventor Allie (Justin Theroux), reaches out to her mother (Kate Burton) to wish her happy birthday, and it sounds like it’s the first time they’ve talked in a while.

“Where are you?” her mom asks before seeming to realize she can’t answer that. Instead, their focus turns to birthday plans. This year will be different, Margot learns. The traditional dinner is out. “The silly ol’ fool broke a leg,” her mother explains, referring to Margot’s father. It’s nothing serious.

And how are Margot’s kids? Watch the clip above to see Margot’s emotional response.

The Mosquito Coast, from award-winning novelist Neil Cross and based on Paul Theroux’s book, is described as “a gripping adventure and layered character drama” following the Fox family’s dangerous journey to Mexico after they find themselves on the run from the U.S. government. It also stars Logan Polish and Gabriel Bateman as Allie and Margot’s kids.

While both George and Burton’s characters had ties to Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) on Grey’s — George played her friend, Dr. Sadie Harris, and Burton, her mother Dr. Ellis Grey — the two never appeared on the ABC medical drama at the same time. George’s episodes aired in 2008 and 2009, while Burton didn’t appear between 2008 and 2013.

The Mosquito Coast premieres with the first two episodes on April 30, before rolling out the rest of its seven-episode season weekly on Fridays.

