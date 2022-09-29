‘Mythic Quest,’ ‘The Mosquito Coast’ & More Get Fall Premiere Dates at Apple TV+

Apple TV+ announced the premiere dates for new seasons of The Mosquito Coast, Mythic Quest, Slow Horses, and Little America, set to debut this fall. The Mosquito Coast will begin the slate, premiering its second season on November 4, followed by the debut of the workplace comedy Mythic Quest‘s third season on November 11, then spy drama Slow Horses’ second season on December 2, concluding with the return of eight episodes of anthology series Little America on December 9.

Running alongside the return of these original TV series will be a slew of original films from the streaming service. These include Peter Farrelly’s latest film The Greatest Beer Run Ever starring Zac Efron debuting September 30; Shantaram, starring Charlie Hunnam and based on the internationally best-selling novel by Gregory David Roberts premiering on October 14; Causeway, starring Jennifer Lawrence premiering in theaters and on Apple TV+ on November 4; and, Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, a new documentary feature about the celebrity Selena Gomez that will also debut on the platform November 4.

The Mosquito Coast, starring Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish, and Gabriel Bateman, follows the dangerous journey of inventor Allie Fox, who uproots his family on a dangerous quest to find refuge from the U.S. government, cartels, and hitmen. The upcoming season of The Mosquito Coast is executive produced by Mark V. Olsen and Will Scheffer, Stefan Schwartz, Evan Katz, Rupert Wyatt, author Paul Theroux, and series star Justin Theroux.

Mythic Quest, from creators Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz, follows a group of video game developers and is executive produced by McElhenney, Day, Michael Rotenberg, and Nicholas Frenkel.

Slow Horses “follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents known un-affectionately as Slough House. Gary Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, “the brilliant but irascible leader of the spies, who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes as they frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world. ” Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Douglas Urbanski, Gail Mutrux, Will Smith, Jane Robertson, and Graham Yost serve as executive producers on the series. Saul Metzstein is set to direct the third season.

Little America is written and executive produced by Lee Eisenberg, who serves as showrunner, and executive produced by Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon, Alan Yan, Siân Heder, Epic Magazine’s Joshuah Bearman, Joshua Davis, and Arthur Spector. Heder also serves as co-showrunner alongside Eisenberg.

The Mosquito Coast Season 2 will premiere with the first episode, followed by one new episode weekly through January 6, 2023.

Mythic Quest Season 3 will premiere with the first two episodes on Friday, November 11, followed by one new episode weekly through January 6, 2023.

The complete second season of Little America will premiere with eight new installments on Friday, December 9.

Slow Horses Season 2 will debut with two episodes followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday through December 30.

