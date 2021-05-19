‘The Conners’ Finale Sees ‘Major Events’ for 3 of the Show’s 4 Couples

Here come the brides? The blue-collar comedy, The Conners, wraps its third season with not one but at least two marriage proposals. Of course, that doesn’t guarantee anyone will say yes.

“There’s potential in all of the relationships for dramatic or comedic outcomes,” teases executive producer Bruce Helford, adding that three of the show’s four couples have “major events” in the finale. Here’s a status report:

Dan (John Goodman) and Louise (Katey Sagal)

The Conner patriarch cautiously stepped up in his relationship with the patient musician this season. “He realized how lucky he really is,” exec producer Dave Caplan says of the widower who found love again. But, Helford adds, the COVID-recovering Louise “has expressed her need for a certain amount of independence.” (Sagal is also busy with her new ABC drama, Rebel.)

This loving couple hit a rough patch when the laid-back hardware store owner hammered home an ultimatum for Darlene. “Her commitments to helping out the rest of the family are wearing thin with Ben,” Helford says. Also, he notes, Darlene is “figuring out her life” in the wake of her high school friend Molly’s passing.

Becky (Lecy Goranson) and Emilio (Rene Rosado)

Will the eldest Conner sibling, fresh from a 30-day rehab stint, see husband and attentive dad Emilio differently? “He has proven himself to be really loyal, faithful, and supportive of her,” says Caplan. Yet, knowing Emilio is in the country illegally (he was to stay in Mexico for two years after they wed there) weighs on Becky and the family: “[What] if she commits to the relationship and he gets deported [again]?”

Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) and Neville (Nat Faxon)

Expect to see the aftermath of Jackie’s time competing on Jeopardy! with guest host Aaron Rodgers (from the May 12 episode). While Neville adores her, “Jackie can easily self-destruct at any moment,” Caplan cautions. “There’s a question about how much she trusts herself and how much she trusts what a good guy sees in her.”

The Conners, Season finale Wednesday, May 19, 9/8c, ABC