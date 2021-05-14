‘A Million Little Things,’ ‘The Rookie’ & 3 More ABC Series Renewed for 2021-2022

You can stop holding your breath — ABC has finally answered (some) TV viewers’ prayers and renewed five more fan-favorite scripted series.

Following suit with NBC, which just released its fall and midseason TV schedule, the Alphabet Network announced Friday that it would be bringing back two more drama series in the 2021-2022 season: ensemble friends-and-family saga A Million Little Things and Nathan Fillion-starring cop series The Rookie, both returning for their fourth seasons.

Additionally, ABC’s new season will be bringing the laughs with renewed comedies The Conners (Season 4), The Goldbergs (Season 9), and freshman series Home Economics, which will be back for Season 2.

The comedy renewals are all noteworthy in their own rights. The Conners‘ pickup will bring it to almost half as many seasons as Roseanne, the sitcom from which it spun off. Meanwhile, Goldbergs is now just two seasons behind ABC’s longest-running comedies Modern Family and Happy Days. And Home Economics is undoubtedly the breakout hit of the midseason, delivering the best lead-in retention in Adults 18-49 (100 percent) of any new comedy debut on any network.

ABC series still awaiting renewals? Comedies American Housewife (Season 5) and mixed-ish (Season 2), as well as new drama Rebel and sophomore series For Life, are all on the bubble.