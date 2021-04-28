Freeform Unveils First Look at ‘The Bold Type’s Final Season in New Promo (VIDEO)

Freeform is giving The Bold Type fans their first look at the fifth and final season with a newly-released promo.

Jane (Katie Stevens), Kat (Aisha Dee), and Sutton (Meghann Fahy) are back and raising a glass to a job well done and the futures that await them. The ladies are one step closer to becoming the individuals they were meant to be.

When the final chapter kicks off on Wednesday, May 26, viewers will see their favorite trio return after being pushed to their personal and professional limits at Scarlet Magazine last season. On the brink of defining their true selves and leaving a mark on the world, these ladies are in for plenty of new adventures.

Despite any changes coming their way, one thing still remains true and that’s the support they have for one another. In the teaser released on social media, Sutton nostalgically remarks, “When we started together as assistants, I had no idea that you guys would also become my very best friends.”

One last toast in the fashion closet. 🥂

_____#TheBoldType Final Season premieres May 26th on @FreeformTV, next day on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/IATnfcWdWW — The Bold Type (@TheBoldTypeTV) April 28, 2021

Returning alongside Stevens, Dee, and Fahy are stars Stephen Conrad Moore and Melora Hardin. They’ll also be joined by Nikohl Boosheri who will recur as fan-favorite Adena El-Amin, as well as guest star Carson Kressley.

Don’t miss the action — check out the teaser, above, and catch The Bold Type‘s final season on Freeform this summer.

The Bold Type, Season 5 Premiere, Wednesday, May 26, 10/9c, Freeform (next day on Hulu)