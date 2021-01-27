'The Bold Type' Renewed for Fifth & Final Season, Kicks Things Off With Table Read (VIDEO)

Wonder no more about the fate of the drama following one of the best friendships on television: The Bold Type has been renewed for a fifth season.

But Freeform also announced this will be its last, with the farewell episodes airing later in 2021. Watch the cast participate in a virtual table read to kick of Season 5 — and announce Nikohl Boosheri returning as Adena El-Amin — below.

The drama follows the lives of Kat (Aisha Dee), Jane (Katie Stevens), and Sutton (Meghann Fahy) both at and outside of Scarlet Magazine. In Season 5, these three are "on the brink of defining who they really are and how best to leave their mark on the world," Freeform teases. "Their futures are bright, and their love and support for each other will never change."

"It has been a joy to watch Kat, Jane and Sutton live out their lives on screen over the last four seasons and become an inspiration for so many young women along the way," Universal Television President Erin Underhill said. "This show will always hold a special place in my heart for its authenticity and ability to provoke meaningful conversations with each episode."

The series also stars Stephen Conrad Moore (Oliver Grayson), Melora Hardin (Jacqueline Carlyle), and Matt Ward (Alex Crawford). Will we see Richard Hunter (Sam Page) again? He's not in the table read video, and he did leave his wife, Sutton. But there has to be a happily ever after for them, right?

The Bold Type, Fifth and Final Season, TBA, Freeform