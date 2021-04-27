Let’s Get ‘Physical’! Rose Byrne Is an ’80s Fitness Guru in Apple TV+ Trailer (VIDEO)

Get ready to get Physical with Apple TV+’s forthcoming dramedy starring actress Rose Byrne.

The 10-episode season will officially kick off Friday, June 18 with the first three installments debuting that day and one new episode being released each Friday after that. Along with announcing the show’s premiere date, Apple TV+ has unveiled its first look with a brand new trailer.

Set in the idyllic beach paradise of San Diego in the ’80s, Physical is a dark half-hour comedy centered on dutiful housewife Sheila Rubin (Byrne), who is supporting her husband’s campaign for state assembly.

While she privately deals with her own personal demons and self-image, Sheila finds her release in the world of aerobics.

The trailer, backed by the era-accurate background tune of “Video Killed the Radio Star,” tracks Sheila’s journey from a stifled housewife to a powerful force in the fitness industry. Joining Byrne in the series are Rory Scovel, Diedre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks, and Ashley Liao.

Get a peek at the fun madness below, and don’t miss Physical when it arrives on Apple TV+ later this summer.

Physical, Series Premiere, Friday, June 18, Apple TV+