How Is Anderson Cooper Doing as ‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Host? (POLL)

Jeopardy! has seen its fair share of guest hosts since longtime fixture Alex Trebek died late last year, and the final roundup of who will serve in the coveted position for the remainder of Season 37 has been revealed.

As the game show continues Anderson Cooper has stepped up to the plate as guest host, following in the footsteps of Ken Jennings, Mike Richards, Katie Couric, Dr. Mehmet Oz, and Aaron Rodgers. Like the guest hosts before him, he’s bringing his own flair to the competition within the parameters set forth by Trebek.

A few days into his two-week run, and we’re wondering how viewers are feeling about Cooper’s work on the show so far. There’s been plenty of fan reactions online, many of them positive and complimentary. Some viewers are already calling for him to remain as a permanent host, believing Cooper is a good fit for the job. And others enjoy the newscaster’s tone.

I’m all in for Anderson Cooper to take over Jeopardy Host since Alex Trebeck has gone to watch the new shows with God! Anderson will do the job with laughter and love! pic.twitter.com/skGVbsU5Xf — Cindy Anne (@MimiCindyAnne) April 19, 2021

Great job by Anderson Cooper guest hosting jeopardy tonight. My favorite guest host so far. https://t.co/ndtXa4QRnH — Mary McManus (@MaryMcManus5) April 19, 2021

I don’t know why the voice is so important to me, but it makes a HUGE difference what the host sounds like. Anderson Cooper’s is one of the better fits. #Jeopardy — Alex Boyd (@alb0687) April 19, 2021

Anderson Cooper has the Alex Trebek calm tone to take over Jeopardy forever. #NerdTweet — Stephen Bierbrier (@bier2020) April 19, 2021

Anderson Cooper’s voice fits #jeopardy vibes — Haley (@_wolfhaley) April 19, 2021

While some viewers enjoy Cooper, they’re still rooting for other guest hosts to take over.

Anderson Cooper is a great guest host. LeVar Burton should be the permanent host. #jeopardypic.twitter.com/BVL9cH52ap — BroadStBoss (@BroadStBoss) April 19, 2021

Sorry, Anderson Cooper is only allowed to host The Mole. LeVar Burton needs to host Jeopardy. Then the universe will be in alignment. https://t.co/FiUHNI0yee — Andy Dehnart (@realityblurred) April 19, 2021

A long lineup of guest hosts still remains in Jeopardy!‘s Season 37 future as Bill Whittaker, Mayim Bialik, Savannah Guthrie, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Buzzy Cohen, George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts, LeVar Burton, David Faber, and Joe Buck are set to step in. For now, we’re wondering where Cooper ranks in terms of an overall host.

