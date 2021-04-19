‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React as Joe Buck Is Reportedly Set to Guest Host the Show

It sounds like Jeopardy! might be gearing up for the arrival of another guest host… sports broadcaster Joe Buck.

The Fox play-by-play announcer is reportedly set to join a lineup of recent and upcoming guest hosts which includes Ken Jennings, Mike Richards, Katie Couric, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Aaron Rodgers, Anderson Cooper, Bill Whittaker, Mayim Bialik, Savannah Guthrie, and Dr. Sanjay Gupta. It was also recently announced that former champ Buzzy Cohen would helm the Tournament of Champions this year.

According to the New York Post, Buck is up for a possible guest host gig sometime this summer, but it’s unclear if it would run the typical two-week length most guest hosts have served since Alex Trebek’s death.

Since news of Buck’s possible involvement broke, fans have had mixed reactions, considering there’s a strong online campaign for Reading Rainbow and Star Trek: The Next Generation‘s LeVar Burton — there’s even a petition.

Leaving this here in the event the powers that be are listening… https://t.co/xB3x8atDCv — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) April 6, 2021

Without official confirmation from Jeopardy! yet, it’s unclear who else is on the roster, but if they’re listening to the internet, Burton could get a call sooner rather than later. Below, see how some fans are reacting to Buck’s possible role on Jeopardy! And let us know what you think about the upcoming slate.

Entire World: LeVar Burton would be an excellent host of jeopardy Jeopardy: After a stiff Aaron Rodgers try some Joe Buck — Tony Butler (@tbonetony1) April 17, 2021

Internet: LeVar Burton should guest-host Jeopardy! Jeopardy! producers: We got Dr. Oz! LeVar Burton: I would love to host Jeopardy!, folks. Jeopardy! producers: How about Joe Buck? Internet: No, seriously, how about LeVar Burton? Jeopardy! producers: What about Mario Lopez? — Josh Spiegel (@mousterpiece) April 17, 2021

I will literally NEVER WATCH @Jeopardy again if Joe Buck becomes the permanent host https://t.co/Xi2RIqWTUn — ⚾️Opening Day Chef Seany D⚾️ (@DuncanDonuts_) April 17, 2021

If we cant have Levar Burton as host of Jeopardy How bout we have Nicolas Cage instead of Joe Buck ? At least we would have a likeable guest host for Jeopardy Plus, let’s be honest Nicolas hosting a week of Jeopardy would be interesting to say the least pic.twitter.com/srMB2YKzJf — Joshua Brunken – Sealab 2021 (@JoshuaBrunken) April 17, 2021

Love Joe Buck, but Levar Burton is the only man for the Jeopardy job. pic.twitter.com/8oAexFXUrw — Pan(demic) Sexual (@SergiosTesticle) April 17, 2021

My reaction when I found out Joe Buck is hosting JEOPARDY : pic.twitter.com/tDfYXl4tz0 — Bored (@Cande_Cane) April 17, 2021

