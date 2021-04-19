‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React as Joe Buck Is Reportedly Set to Guest Host the Show

It sounds like Jeopardy! might be gearing up for the arrival of another guest host… sports broadcaster Joe Buck.

The Fox play-by-play announcer is reportedly set to join a lineup of recent and upcoming guest hosts which includes Ken Jennings, Mike Richards, Katie Couric, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Aaron Rodgers, Anderson Cooper, Bill Whittaker, Mayim Bialik, Savannah Guthrie, and Dr. Sanjay Gupta. It was also recently announced that former champ Buzzy Cohen would helm the Tournament of Champions this year.

According to the New York Post, Buck is up for a possible guest host gig sometime this summer, but it’s unclear if it would run the typical two-week length most guest hosts have served since Alex Trebek’s death.

Since news of Buck’s possible involvement broke, fans have had mixed reactions, considering there’s a strong online campaign for Reading Rainbow and Star Trek: The Next Generation‘s LeVar Burton — there’s even a petition.

Without official confirmation from Jeopardy! yet, it’s unclear who else is on the roster, but if they’re listening to the internet, Burton could get a call sooner rather than later. Below, see how some fans are reacting to Buck’s possible role on Jeopardy! And let us know what you think about the upcoming slate.

